The Union City Golden Tornadoes will host Homecoming with a game at War Memorial Stadium against Houston County.

The matchup with the (0-2) Fighting Irish will be for the first time in school history.

Union City comes into Friday night’s game with a (1-1) record.

Coach Nick Markle told Thunderbolt News about Houston County’s team.

Broadcast of the game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.