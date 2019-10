An investigation is still ongoing into the cause of a house fire in Union City on Saturday night.

Fire Chief Kelly Edmison said firefighters were called to 1117 South Third Street around 9:30.

Chief Edmison said the house was fully involved when the department arrived.

No one was at the residence at the time of the fire, according to the chief.

Fire Department personnel from South Fulton and Rives assisted in battling the blaze, with firefighters on the scene until about 2:00 Sunday morning.