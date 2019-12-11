A Union City industry has now announced themselves as an independent operation.

Darius Mir, CEO of Made in America Seating, said the company will continue as a stand alone, independent business.

Made in America Seating is a vertically-integrated manufacturer of office chairs and seating components, that was established in 2013 and began production in 2015.

The firm’s parent company in California, 9to5 Seating, announced the spin-off in late November.

Mir said he intends for the Union City facility to become a leading supplier of molded foam and plastic components, along with aluminum and tubular frame parts.

He also said he expects to grow the companies private label chair production for wholesalers and retailers.

Governor Bill Haslam was in Union City in October of 2013 to announce Made in America Seating, which had promised 500 jobs in a five year period.