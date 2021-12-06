Union City Industry Benefits from “Build Back Better” Plan

A Union City food processor will benefit from the Biden Administrations “Build Back Better” agenda.

United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Department is investing $633 million dollars to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities.

Locally, Tennessee Rural Development is investing almost $912,000 dollars in eight rural counties across the state.

The announcement stated Williams Sausage Company will use a grant for just over $169,000 dollars.

The funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a combined heat and power renewable energy system.

Reports said when completed, the project will replace just over 2.8 million btu per year for the company.