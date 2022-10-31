Union City Jr. Beta Club Adds New Members

The Jr. Beta Club at Union City Middle School has grown by 37 members.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said twenty-eight sixth graders, six seventh graders, and three from the eighth grade, were inducted into the fraternity last week.

The new members were recognized by club sponsors Mary Wiggins and Jennifer Bruff, each receiving a certificate and a pin to mark the occasion.

The criteria for new membership is finishing the previous year with a numeric grade point average of 93 or above, with a Grade Point Average of 90 or above required for advanced classes.

Students may have no more than one “C” to qualify.

There are now 92 members total in the Jr. Beta Club.