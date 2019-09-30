A 17-year old juvenile from Union City, is facing multiple charges after a high speed chase in Western Kentucky.

Livingston County Sheriff’s reports said a deputy observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 60 in Smithland.

An attempt to make a traffic stop by the deputy resulted in the vehicle attempting to elude the officer at a higher rate of speed

Sheriff’s reports said the pursuit lasted for almost ten miles and reached speeds in excess of 100-miles-per- hour.

The deputy was able to put the drivers vehicle out of service, as he slowed to negotiate a series of curves just west of Burna.

The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and issued charges that included felony first degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving and speeding over 26-miles-per-hour.