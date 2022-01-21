Union City Kindergarten Students Celebrate 100th Day of Class

Kindergartners at Union City Elementary School “turned 100” Thursday.

Marking the 100th day of the 2021-22 school year, the young students celebrated in fitting attire for the occasion – dressed as “old people”.

Hair rollers, gray wigs, glasses, and sagging stockings were part of the attire for several young ladies. Suspenders, graying mustaches, eyebrows and hair, and thick spectacles were a consistent part of the dress for young men.

Canes and walkers were also in abundance.

There was a day-long focus on the number “100” for the students in their classes as part of the celebration.