Union City Kiwanis Club Names August “Students of the Month”

The Union City Kiwanis Club have named their “Students of the Month” for August.

Selected from Obion County Central was freshman Adison Norton, sophmore Gavin Wheelis, junior Freddie Martin and senior Haylea Johnson.

The Student Achiever went to Alex Fowlkes.

At Union City High School, the Kiwanis Club honored freshman Clare Atwill, sophmore Maya Runions, junior Ada Rogers and senior Jada Beeler.

The Student Achiever was awarded to Carson Collins.

Photos of the Union City Kiwanis Club “Students of the Month” have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.