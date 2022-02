Five Union City High School students have earned “Student of the Month” honors for February from the Union City Kiwanis Club.

Among those students receiving the special recognition are:

Freshman: Alli Kate Frilling

Sophomore: Jack Tully

Junior: Gunner Presson

Senior: Abbi Nicks

and Student Achiever: Jamaal Cox

The group will be formally recognized at the civic club’s regular luncheon on Thursday, February 10th.