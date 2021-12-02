Union City Kiwanis Club to Honor Students

The Union City Kiwanis Club will honor five Union City High School students with “Student of the Month” accolades next week.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said among those to receive the awards are:

Sophomore Emily Hammond, daughter of Greg and Krystal Hammond; Senior Cedrion Cook, son of Ray and Ronica Smith; Junior Nolan Chandler, son of Dr. John and Rhonda Clendenin; Student Achiever Tranaya Smith, daughter of Travonda and Carnisha Bennett; Freshman Ben Kail, son of Bill and Allison Kail.

The high school contingent will be formally recognized at the Kiwanis Club luncheon, scheduled for December 9th at the Exchange Street Church of Christ.