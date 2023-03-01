Union City Knocks Off Milan; Plays for Region 6-2A Championship

Avenging three earlier losses this season to Milan, and five straight over the past two years, the Union City Golden Tornadoes convincingly whipped the Bulldogs 60-40 in the Region 6-2AA semifinals Tuesday night at Camden High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the (12-18) Golden Tornadoes won for the sixth time in its last seven games, and earned a spot in Thursday’s tournament championship game as well as a berth in Monday’s sectional round.

Union City lead Milan by 25 points at halftime, which included a 25-5 scoring blitz.

During the second quarter, Joseph Lattus hit three 3-point shots, with Maliki Brooks connecting on two 3-pointers.

Brooks led the team on the night with 17 points.