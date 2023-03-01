March 1, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Union City Knocks…

Union City Knocks Off Milan; Plays for Region 6-2A Championship

Union City Knocks Off Milan; Plays for Region 6-2A Championship

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will play for the Region 6-2A championship on Thursday night. Union City knocked off Milan 60-40 on Tuesday night. (photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Avenging three earlier losses this season to Milan, and five straight over the past two years, the Union City Golden Tornadoes convincingly whipped the Bulldogs 60-40 in the Region 6-2AA semifinals Tuesday night at Camden High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the (12-18) Golden Tornadoes won for the sixth time in its last seven games, and earned a spot in Thursday’s tournament championship game as well as a berth in Monday’s sectional round.

Union City lead Milan by 25 points at halftime, which included a 25-5 scoring blitz.

During the second quarter, Joseph Lattus hit three 3-point shots, with Maliki Brooks connecting on two 3-pointers.

Brooks led the team on the night with 17 points.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology