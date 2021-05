The Union City softball team had a send-off Monday afternoon for their trip to the state tournament.

The Lady Tornadoes boarded the bus at the high school, enroute to their second only appearance in the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Union City will play Eagleville at 5:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” will begin at 5:00.