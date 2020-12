Due to another outbreak of coronavirus at Lake County High School, Tuesday’s Union City basketball games at Tiptonville have been postponed.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the District 13A games have now been rescheduled for December 14th.

Lake County will still play at Obion County Central tonight, when the Rebel homecourt will be renamed in honor of legendary head coach Jimmy Whitby.

Union City will open their home portion of its schedule Saturday night against Covington.