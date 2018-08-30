A longtime civic and community leader in Union City passed away on Thursday.

Bill “Rat” Harrison died at his home at the age of 86.

Harrison was in the banking business in Union City for 47-years, and served as a Union City Council member for 12 years and Union City School Board member for 15 years.

Mayor Terry Hailey said Harrison was always a dedicated ambassador and servant for the City of Union City.

Hailey said Harrison was often honored for his community work, and was also a recipient of the “Pride of Obion County Award”.

Funeral services for Bill “Rat” Harrison will be held Sunday at 3:00 at First Baptist Church of Union City, with visitation Saturday from 4:00 until 8:00 at White Ranson Funeral Home.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...