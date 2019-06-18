Main Street Union City has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Patrice Frey, President and CEO of the National Main Street Center, said the 840 nationally accredited Main Street America programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history.

The Main Street Union City performance is annually evaluated by Tennessee Main Street to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Lauren Tanner, Union City Executive Director, said the local organization was committed to working hard to continue downtown revitalization efforts, providing exciting downtown events for the community, and striving to create a positive image of community pride and investor confidence in the historic district.