Union City Main Street will hold their silent and live fundraising auction tonight.

Almost 100 silent auction items, along with 14 live auction items, will be available for the public to bid on and purchase.

The event will include an array of opportunities for bidders, such as art, gift certificates, golf outings, St. Louis Cardinals tickets, jewelry, along with live auction bidding for a houseboat trip, scenic helicopter and plane rides over the city, Titans tickets and a paintings.

The Main Street Auction is free for the public to attend, and will take place at the Quality Center, on West Reelfoot Avenue, beginning at 5:00.