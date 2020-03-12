Union City Main Street has started a project to spotlight area veterans of military service.

The “Hometown Hero Banner Project” will give families and friends the opportunity to honor both active and past members of multiple military branches.

Main Street Director Lauren Tanner told Thunderbolt News about the project.

Ms. Tanner explained how the public display project will work.

Plans call for the banners to fly for two years in the downtown area, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Ms. Tanner said the opportunity to honor a veteran is limited for this first banner project, with only 25 to 30 spaces available.

Anyone wanting to secure a banner of a family member or friend, can contact the Main Street office at 731-885-8330.