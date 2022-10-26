Union City Main Street Trick-or-Treating and Tyson Foods Meal on Friday

Union City Main Street will host their annual downtown Trick-or-Treating on Friday afternoon, with Tyson Foods to hold their community feed.

Those collecting Halloween candy will see a new and expanded route, that will include the Obion County Courthouse and nearby businesses.

Candy collection will continue with the merchants on First Street, along with new locations on Washington Street, Church Street, 2nd and 3rd Street.

Approximately 1,500 trick-or-treaters are expected to converge to the downtown area for candy collecting from 3:00 until 5:00.

At 5:00, officials with Tyson Foods will begin their chicken dinner giveaway, with 1,500 meals being prepared for the Union City event.

Individuals can receive their meal at the Farmers Market Pavilion, next to the Chamber of Commerce office.