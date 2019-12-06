Music, homemade ornaments, and the “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” was part of a big event in Union City on Thursday night.

Those attending the annual event heard Christmas music from “The Voices of UCES” and “Obion County Chorus”, with ornament winners from local school’s being recognized.

Placing the winning ornaments on the tree this year, with their school principal, was elementary students Sawyer Homra of Black Oak, Madison Gregg of Hillcrest, Chloe Anderson of Lake Road, James Bradshaw of Ridgemont, Madelen Grace Long of South Fulton, Madison Hodges of Union City, and Beto Martinez of Union City Middle School

“The Pride of Obion County” Sacchi Doss, along with Union City Elementary School student Sophia Hernandez, were given the honor of “pulling the switch” to light the Christmas tree.