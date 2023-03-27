Union City Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police in Vehicle

A Union City man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Union City police by vehicle and foot.

Police reports said 33 year old Christopher James Mitchell was issued charges that included evading arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

The arrest followed a traffic stop on South Miles Avenue, where Mitchell was cited for no insurance and a window tint violation.

When asked to step outside the vehicle, due to being on probation, reports said Mitchell sped away at a high rate of speed with no regard for public safety.

At East Gibbs Street, Mitchell exited the vehicle and ran on foot until his capture on East College Street.

Reports said Mitchell had $5,348 in his possession, along 14-grams of marijuana.

At the Obion County Jail, a search also revealed an additional 3.7 grams of marijuana.