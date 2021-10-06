Union City Man Arrested After Incident at Wal-Mart

A Union City man was arrested and charged following an incident at Wal-Mart on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Union City police reports said an officer was dispatched to the scene due to an irate customer, who had left the store without paying for merchandise.

At the scene, the officer observed 60 year old Thomas Robertson yelling and cursing at the service desk.

When Wal-Mart officials requested for Robertson to be banned from the store, he attempted to leave and struck the officer in the face.

After continuing to resist, additional officers were able to place Robertson into custody.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault.