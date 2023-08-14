Union City Man Arrested After Marijuana Growing Operation Located

A Union City man was arrested following the discovery of a marijuana growing operation in a residence.

Union City police reports said 33 year old David Paul Hazelwood was taken into custody at 404 West Florida Avenue, following the serving of a search warrant.

Reports said the investigation began with a tip of a marijuana plant growing in the front yard of the home.

When arriving at the home, reports said Hazelwood told officers he was growing hemp, which was proved invalid after no licenses were obtained by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

A search warrant then revealed growing tents and lights, digital scales, mushrooms, nineteen marijuana plants and smoking pipes, along with a 12-guage shotgun, .22 caliber rifle and ammunition.

Hazelwood was arrested on charges of possession of schedule I, II, III and schedule VI drugs with intent to sell, along with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.