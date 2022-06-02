Union City Man Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls

A Union City man was arrested for the misuse of 911 services.

Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to Hillsboro Street Apartments, after 48 year old Mitchell Harris had called the police department and 911 approximately 25 times.

At the scene, reports said Harris stated people were threatening him with a gun while knocking on his window.

The last call by Harris was a request for an ambulance, due to his hurting.

Upon arrival by EMS officials, reports said Harris stated he did not need medical assistance, but just wanted them at his location.

After being cleared by ambulance personnel, Harris was taken by Union City police to the Obion County Jail.