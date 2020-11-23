A Union City man was arrested after the report of shots being fired at two locations.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart just before 2:00 on Sunday afternoon, after an individual fired shots from an AR-15 rifle.

An investigation showed that 26 year old Erick Moralez Hernandez fired the shots, then left the scene in a Mercedes convertible.

At approximately 2:30, police received a call of Hernandez firing more gunshots at 4770 Knox Daniel Road, while trying to take his children.

At the scene, officers arrested Hernandez on charges of armed dangerous felonies, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in city limits and driving under the influence.

Police reports said a 20-gauge shotgun was also recovered from the Hernadez car, which may have been taken during an earlier burglary.