Union City Man Arrested After Stolen Weapon Found During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Union City resulted in charges following the discovery of a weapon.

Union City police reports said officers made the stop of Torrian Seantel Bishop, of West Gibbs Street, after having knowledge of his suspended drivers license.

When speaking with Bishop, reports said officers detected the odor of marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police discovered a 9-milimeter handgun underneath the drivers seat, which was reported stolen in Union City in July of this year.

The police report said Bishop was taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of theft and driving on a suspended license.

When police learned Bishop had multiple felony convictions, an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was issued.