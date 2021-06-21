Union City Man Arrested After Threat to Kill Neighbor

A Union City man was arrested after admitting his threat to kill a neighbor.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 1422 East Church Street, where neighbors were in a verbal argument.

Reports said officers spoke with 35 year old Amanda Speed, who was outdoors watching two of her cousins play.

Ms. Speed told police that Erica Gamble came outside of her nearby home and started an argument.

Police reports said Ms. Gamble then went back into her residence, with her father, 61 year old Kenneth Gamble, coming to the door with a knife and a threat to take Ms. Speed’s life.

Police said Kenneth Gamble did admit to pulling the knife, and making the threat.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and taken to the Obion County Jail.