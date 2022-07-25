Union City Man Arrested Following Argument That Included Firearm

A Union City man was arrested on multiple charges following an argument that included the showing of a firearm.

Union City police reports said officers were dispatched to 126 North Jernigan Drive, where a fight was in progress.

At the scene, police learned from 31 year old Amber Powell that 26 year old Malcomx Johnson was yelling and cursing at her.

Johnson then pulled a small handgun from the waistband of his pants.

Reports said additional officers responding to the scene located Johnson on the parking lot of the Beehive store.

When conducting a pat down search, police reports said Johnson attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended following a brief foot chase and Taser deployment.

Police recovered a Ruger .380 pistol, which was found to be stolen from Meridian, Mississippi.

Johnson was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and theft.