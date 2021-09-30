Union City Man Arrested Following Attempt to Elude in Vehicle

A Union City man was arrested after an attempt to flee from a police officer.

Union City police reports said the officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the 2000 block of Old Troy Road, when a vehicle was observed traveling 57 miles-per-hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone.

Reports said the vehicle, operated by 25 year old Frank Dillon Hogg, appeared to be stopping on Bel Air Circle, when the officer initiated his emergency lights.

Instead of stopping for the traffic violation, reports said Hogg accelerated and continued at a high rate of speed.

When stopping to let a passenger out, the officer was able to order Hogg out of the vehicle.

The police report said the smell of alcohol was present with Hogg, with three cans of open beer inside the car.

Hogg was taken into custody on charges of driving on a suspended license and evading arrest, with citations issued for speeding, open container and registration violations.