Union City Man Arrested Following Disturbance Involving Nude Individual

A Union City man was taken into custody after police were called to the scene of a disturbance involving a nude individual.

Union City Police reports said 32 year old Juss Garnett Rister, of 1021 Exchange Street, was taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of public indecency-indecent exposure, along with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.

Reports said officers asked Rister to come outside of the Exchange Street home and talk, after hearing a loud verbal argument.

When coming outside, reports said Rister jerked away from officers and ran through yards toward East Main Street.

After a warning, police deployed a taser, which allowed his apprehension.

The complainant in the case stated her daughter and Rister were in an argument over their children, when he took his clothes off and began yelling in the front yard.

Reports said another complainant stated she stepped outdoors after hearing the yelling, and saw Rister running nude toward her.

She then called 911 to report the incident.