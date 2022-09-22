Union City Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Officers

A Union City man was taken into custody following a foot chase with police.

Union City police reports said officers responded to an area near the 1500 block of East Church Street, where they observed 53 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew.

Reports said officers had knowledge that Pettigrew had an active arrest warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.

When calling out for Pettigrew to stop walking, reports said he took off running.

Officers chased Pettigrew across Miles Avenue, where he was apprehended on the parking lot of Save-A-Lot.

The police report said he resisted arrest at the scene, and resisted more at the Obion County Jail.

He was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest, along with the outstanding warrant.