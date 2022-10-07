Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission

A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence.

Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton, who had two shopping carts full of clothes and other items inside the home.

Investigations indicated Slayton had been sleeping in the home, although no permission had been granted by the owner.

While at the scene, officers learned from the carpenters that a Dewalt drill, two batteries and a table saw were missing from the site.

The value of the missing items was listed at $750.

Slayton was taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property.