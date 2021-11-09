Union City Man Arrested for Driving Under the Influence on Lawn Mower

A Union City man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, involving a lawn mower.

Police reports said Union City officers were called to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street, where a man had flipped a lawn mower in a ditch.

Reports said the operator, identified as 49 year old William Trimble, told officers he thought he was in his South Fifth Street yard, and could not recall how he got to the location.

Police recognized a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Trimble, with a request for a field sobriety test denied.

Reports said Trimble was taken to the Obion County Jail, where he did consent to a breath test.