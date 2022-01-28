January 28, 2022
Union City Man Arrested for Firearm Possession and Stolen Identifications

A Union City man was arrested after a firearm, marijuana and stolen identifications were found in his possession..

Union City police reports said officers were called to a home on Burrus Street, to investigate a complaint of an individual attempting to jump a neighbors fence.

While at the scene, officers observed an individual walking through a yard, who was identified as the suspect.

When approaching the individual, reports said the officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana, and were handed a Kentucky identification card.

The man, who was later identified as 39 year old Ryan Andre Lee of 2810 Lynn Street Apartments, resisted during a search and was detained.

A pat down revealed a .9-milimeter handgun and eleven bullets in his jacket, along with three additional Kentucky identification cards, hotel keys and marijuana.

Through a crime check, officers learned of an active warrant for violation of probation, along with a felon conviction against Lee.

He was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

