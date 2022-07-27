Union City Man Arrested for Theft of Car Wash Money

A Union City man was arrested for stealing money from a North Ury Street business.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Spot Free Car Wash, where an employee reported a black male was caught taking money from the office change machine.

Danny Campbell told officers the man had taken cash out of the machine, and even returned some to him before leaving the scene in a vehicle on East Reelfoot Avenue.

An audit by car wash owner Don Bailey revealed the total amount stolen to be $300 dollars from the machine and $49 dollars from a briefcase.

The following day, the individual who committed the theft returned to the car wash, and was identified as 21 year old Aziah Nunley, of West Cheatam Street.

Police were called to the scene, with Nunley admitting to taking the money from the business.

He was arrest on charges of theft.