Union City Man Arrested in Connection With Obion County House Fire

A Union City man has been arrested on the charge of aggravated arson.

Special agent fire investigators, with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, arrested 45 year old Joseph Lee Morris.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a house fire in the 4400 block of Clifford Rives Road on May 30th.

TBI agents, and an Accelerant Detection K9, joined the Union City Fire Department in investigating the house fire, in which five people were inside the residence.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading to Morris as the individual responsible for the fire.

With the assistance of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Morris was taken into custody.