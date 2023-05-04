Union City Man Arrested in Connection With Paducah After Prom Shooting

Three people, including one from Union City, have been arrested in connection with an after prom party shooting in Paducah.

Paducah police reports said a 16-and-17-year-old turned themselves in to detectives early Wednesday morning, with a warrant also obtained for 20-year-old Omariyon Harper of Union City.

Police said Harper also turned himself in to Union City police on Wednesday.

Detectives said the 17-year-old, and Harper, are the two people accused of shooting at each other in the parking lot at the W.C. Young Community Center.

The 16-year-old is accused of being a participant.

Harper and the 17-year-old each face 12 counts of wanton endangerment, with another eight counts pending.

Police say Harper also faces an additional four counts of assault.

Four people received injuries during the shooting.