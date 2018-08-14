A Union City man was arrested on various charges in Fulton, following the detection of drugs by a K-9 Unit.

Reports said officers observed a Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed on Fourth Street, which then traveled several other city streets before stopping for police.

Police reports said 32 year old Fredrick Kerney was told to exit the vehicle, after being seen reaching under his seat.

A K-9 Unit then discovered a bag of cookies under the drivers seat, that contained marijuana, along with a bag of marijuana and bag containing 10 Xanax bars lying in the grass next to the vehicle.

Kerney was taken into custody on charges that included fleeing and evading police, driving on a suspended license and trafficking in marijuana and a controlled substance.

Police also seized $1,036 from Kerney that was deemed as drug proceeds.

