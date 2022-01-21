Union City Man Arrested in Vacant Sherwood Drive Home

A Union City man was arrested after being found in a vacant home.

Police reports said 59 year old old Micheal Louis Pettigrew, of 1114 East College Street, was taken into custody Monday on charges of aggravated burglary.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to 911 Sherwood Drive, where they discovered damage to a door in the garage, and Pettigrew in the kitchen.

Reports said Pettigrew stated he had just bought the residence and was trying to keep warm.

Officers said Pettigrew tried to hand them mail, which he stated was in his name, but it was not.

He also attempted to give police medicine from a cabinet, in which he also said was in his name.

The medication actually belonged to the homeowner.

Pettigrew was taken into custody and taken to the Obion County Jail.