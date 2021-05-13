Union City Man Arrested on Burglary Charges from Western Kentucky

A Union City man has been arrested in connection with a Western Kentucky burglary.

Kentucky State Police reports said 35 year old Zachery D. Winters was taken into custody by the Obion County Sheriffs Office.

Reports said Obion County deputies arrested Winters for driving on a revoked or suspended license, and for an arrest warrant in another state.

Post 1 reports said Winters is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky on charges of first degree burglary.

Those charges were issued following the burglary of a residence in Grand Rivers on April 25th.

Kentucky State Police say they are also attempting to identify a second individual in that burglary.