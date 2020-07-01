A Union City man was one of two people arrested following a traffic stop in Paducah.

Police reports said officers stopped a vehicle for having no taillights, with open bottles of alcohol observed.

The driver of the vehicle, 34 year old Jakyron Rashad Burnside of Union City, admitted to drinking and having smoked marijuana earlier in the evening.

He was taken into custody, with officers finding a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.

In a search, officers reportedly found a handgun in a purse belonging to the passenger, 18 year old Chrishonna Burns, of Paducah.

Reports said Ms. Burns told officers the handgun was hers, but a computer check revealed it was reported stolen last November.

Burnside was charged with driving on suspended or revoked license, second offense driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.

Ms. Burns was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Both were take to the McCracken County Jail.