Union City Man Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder

Union City police have arrested a Union City man on charges of attempted first degree murder.

Investigators arrested 50 year old James Herschel Crittendon, of Luker Road, Tuesday morning on Old Lake Road.

Early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to 704 North Division Street, where they were met by 48 year old Chasstidy L. Johnson.

Reports said Ms. Johnson was covered in blood from her face to her neck, due to severe lacerations to the face.

Ms. Johnson told police that her husband, James Crittendon, had busted in the front door and had a knife in his hand.

Reports said Crittendon threatened to kill Ms. Johnson, and held the knife to her throat during the physical assault.

Reports said Ms. Johnson was able to escape the scene, and called 911 for assistance.

Police reports said the knife used in the assault was also located and taken by police for evidence.