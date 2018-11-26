A Union City man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

Reports said a traffic stop was initiated at 211 Bransford Street, which contained 25 year old Antonio Devante Cox, of West Cheatam Street.

When officers explained to Cox why he was being stopped, he fled from the scene on foot and climbed on top of a building at 914 Perkins Street.

After other units arrived, Cox jumped down from the building and was taken into custody.

Cox was charged with evading arrest and fourth offense driving on a revoked license, and was also served outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in Shelby County.

