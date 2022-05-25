Union City Man Arrested on Coercion of a Witness Charge

A Union City man has been arrested on a felony charge of coercion of a witness.

Union City police reports said officers responded to 1543 East Main Street, where they spoke with 31 year old Derek Keen.

At the scene, reports said Keen was visibly distraught, after being threatened by 28 year old Bobby Joe Madding II, also of Union City.

Reports said Keen told the officer that Madding had threatened to “beat him up” if he showed up to court.

Keen said he believed Madding was referencing an incident pending in Obion County court, involving a juvenile that had assaulted his one year old child.

Keen also stated that Madding had pulled a gun on him in a separate incident, which is also a pending case in Obion County General Sessions Court.

Madding was arrested and taken into custody on a Class D felony charge of coercion of a witness, and was arraigned in court on Monday.