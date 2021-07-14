Union City Man Arrested on Drug and Stolen Gun Charges

A Union City man was arrested on various charges, including possession of a stolen gun.

Union City police reports said officers charged 25 year old Joquayvious Raekwon Hegler, after finding him in possession of the handgun and drugs.

Reports said officers seized 3.3 grams of crack cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana, along with a .22 caliber Glock with 10 bullets.

Hegler was charged with Schedule Two and Six drug violations, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, a felon in possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail.