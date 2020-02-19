A Union City man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies conducted a knock and talk at 2081 Oakshire Road, following complaints of possible illegal drug activity.

At the scene, officers spoke with 35 year old Jerome Ariste McGee, who gave consent to search after admitting to having methamphetamine hid under blankets in his room.

During the search, officers also located a box in a dresser drawer, that contained a set of digital scales, baggies, and a zip lock bag containing five large crystal like rocks.

Officers also recovered $243 from McGee, which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

McGee was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was later discovered to be on probation for a drug charge in Kentucky from 2017.