Union City Man Arrested on Fifth Offense of Driving on Suspended License

A Union City man was taken into custody for a fifth offense of driving on a suspended license.

Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle bearing Arkansas license plates, and operated by 61 year old Anthony A. Jones, of Nailing Drive.

A drivers license check indicated Jones had been previously charged with driving of suspended license in 2016, 2017 and twice in 2018.

Reports said Jones also had eleven charges of failure to appear in court.

Due to his driving history, and the probability of him not coming to court, Jones was placed under arrest for the fifth offense of driving on suspended license.

He was also additionally charged with a seat belt violation and failure to have insurance.