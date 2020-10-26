A welfare check by Union City police officers led to the arrest of an individual with methamphetamine.

Reports said officers arrived at the storage units located in the 200 block of North 2nd Street, and checked on 36 year old Justin Jones, of Union City.

Reports said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, with Jones admitting to being on probation for another crime.

A search of his vehicle yielded a bag containing several syringes, with one containing a liquid which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police also located 2.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the search.

Jones was arrested on marijuana violations, possession of methamphetamine and driving on revoked or suspended license.