Union City Man Arrested on Trespassing and Vandalism Charges

A Union City man was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism.

Union City police reports said 31 year old Christopher Shawn Jr. was taken into custody, after officers were called to a possible burglary at 2115 Nailing Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, reports said Shawn Jr. was sitting in a driveway with property owner Jeff Allen.

Police learned Shawn had kicked in a door at an old chuch and entered, which was verified by his shoes and a foot print discovered on the door.

It was also learned from another property owner, that Shawn had kicked in two doors by the trailer park, with an electrical panel ripped off the wall.