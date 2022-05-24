Union City Man Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Multiple police agencies joined together in South Fulton to arrest a Union City man wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Officers from South Fulton and Fulton, along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded Saturday morning to assist in the arrest of 20 year old Jayveon McElrath.

South Fulton Police Chief Mitchell Maynard said McElrath surrendered without incident at South Side Manor Apartments.

McElrath was wanted on the attempted murder charges, after being identified as the person who shot into an occupied vehicle on Nash Street.

Union City police reports said the shooting on Friday resulted in two bullet holes in a back windshield, a rear window shot out, along with a bullet holes in a rear head rest.

No one in the vehicle was injured by the gun shots.