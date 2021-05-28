Union City Man Charged After Car Hits Medical Building

A Union City man was charged after a vehicle crashed into the Surgery Center, located on East Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said 27 year old Antwon Cotton, of East Vine Street, was the driver of the Chrysler vehicle that crashed into the rear wall of the building on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said Cotton fled the scene of the accident on foot, but was later located in the area of Plantation East Apartments.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported in the accident.